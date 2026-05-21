Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Tesla comprises 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 143,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $64,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.3%

Tesla stock opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 382.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $387.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Article Title

Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Positive Sentiment: China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Article Title

China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Article Title

Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Article Title

Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Other headlines highlighted criticism of Tesla’s Cybertruck and debate over whether robotaxi and AI optimism is running ahead of fundamentals, which can add pressure to sentiment. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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