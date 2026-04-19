Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Roper Technologies makes up 1.1% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $476.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $362.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $584.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.83 and a 200-day moving average of $411.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here