Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Diageo by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Diageo from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 195.0%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Further Reading

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