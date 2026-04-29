Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,294 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.12% of GXO Logistics worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company's stock.

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GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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