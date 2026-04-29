Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

lululemon athletica Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LULU opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Get Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here