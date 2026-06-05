Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $13.92 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Pelham Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 7.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $232.24 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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