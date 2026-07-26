Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Holdings Boosted by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 3.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,722 shares of the company's stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,746,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,423,719 shares of the company's stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,700.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,571 shares of company stock valued at $906,269. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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