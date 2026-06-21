Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,780 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 333,904 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Peloton Interactive worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $99,426.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $628,062.24. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,700.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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