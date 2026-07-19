Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,309 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

AVGO stock opened at $370.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $401.29 and its 200-day moving average is $365.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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