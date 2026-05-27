Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 435,843 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $17,212,000. ACM Research comprises 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ACM Research by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,377.36. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,441,850 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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