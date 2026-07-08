Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $281.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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