Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,681 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 53,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.60% of Pentair worth $102,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

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Pentair Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Pentair

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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