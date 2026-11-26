State Street Corp lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,250,412 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.14% of Penumbra worth $393,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,953,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,838,508 shares of the company's stock worth $580,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 345,758 shares of the company's stock worth $113,537,000 after acquiring an additional 259,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,843 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,995,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company's stock.

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Penumbra Trading Up 0.4%

Penumbra stock opened at $323.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $320.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.86. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.95 and a 52 week high of $362.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.13). Penumbra had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $410.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penumbra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $367.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops and markets devices for treating vascular conditions. Its products are used in neurovascular procedures, including the treatment of ischemic stroke and aneurysms, and in peripheral vascular procedures involving conditions such as pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. The company's offerings include aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy systems, embolization coils, and related catheter-based devices. Penumbra was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

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