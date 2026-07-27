People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,383 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of People Incorporated Common Stock worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPLI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of PPLI opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.02. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, People Incorporated Common Stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPLI

About People Incorporated Common Stock

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

Further Reading

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