People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company's stock after selling 368,451 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in People Incorporated Common Stock by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company's stock.

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People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of People Incorporated Common Stock stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People Incorporated Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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