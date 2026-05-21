Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Free Report) by 391.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,742 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 158,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Peoples Bancorp worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,137 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,923 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 447,339 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,064 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 127,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 305,614 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.72 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Peoples Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,256 shares in the company, valued at $319,424.56. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $32,015.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,903.83. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $122,872 over the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Peoples Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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