PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,796 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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