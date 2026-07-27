PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,731 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 336,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $218,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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