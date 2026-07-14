PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 277.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock worth $556,936,000 after buying an additional 3,564,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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