PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,215 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $196,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here