PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,735 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alchemi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 318,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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