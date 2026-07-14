PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,678 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.75 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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