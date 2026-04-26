PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.13% of PepsiCo worth $19,875,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 19,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here