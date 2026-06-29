PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market.

PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness.

Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to stand out as a diversified dividend stock, with coverage highlighting its 54-year streak of dividend growth. For income-oriented investors, that long track record can provide support ahead of earnings. Article Title

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.39 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.11 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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