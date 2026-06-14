PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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