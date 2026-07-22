PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964,236 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $615,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.95 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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