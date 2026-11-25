Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,453 shares of the company's stock after selling 596,014 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,406,932 shares of the company's stock worth $8,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 987,582 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $10,782,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,852 shares of the company's stock worth $150,409,000 after purchasing an additional 177,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the company's stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 30,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $4,053,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,435,988.85. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad acquired 184,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.28 per share, with a total value of $23,686,388.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 433,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,546,394.52. This represents a 74.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More PepsiCo News

These are some of the PEP news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, to $8.60 from $8.55. The upward revision offers modest support to the earnings outlook. Article

Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, to $8.60 from $8.55. The upward revision offers modest support to the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are questioning whether discounting to rebuild snack volumes is weakening pricing power and adding margin pressure—risks to sustainable growth. Article

Analysts are questioning whether discounting to rebuild snack volumes is weakening pricing power and adding margin pressure—risks to sustainable growth. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary, including a “sell” view and a downgrade, underscores concerns about PepsiCo’s outlook and limited room for execution mistakes. Article

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of products. Its portfolio includes snacks such as Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, as well as beverages including Pepsi, Gatorade and Mountain Dew. The company was formed in 1965 through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay. Its products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories through retail, food-service and other distribution channels. PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

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