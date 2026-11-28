Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,771 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $159,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,406,932 shares of the company's stock worth $8,179,099,000 after buying an additional 987,582 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $10,782,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,409,000 after acquiring an additional 177,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Top PepsiCo Stories

Investors following PEP have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo plans an 868-crore-rupee snack facility in Tamil Nadu, adding production capacity and investment in a key market. Article: PepsiCo plant in Tamil Nadu

PepsiCo plans an 868-crore-rupee snack facility in Tamil Nadu, adding production capacity and investment in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its EPS forecast for PepsiCo, a favorable analyst revision, though the report details were not provided. Article: Higher EPS forecast

Erste Group Bank raised its EPS forecast for PepsiCo, a favorable analyst revision, though the report details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: A report put PepsiCo’s dividend payout at about 75% of free cash flow over the past year, higher than the comparison companies cited, raising questions about payout flexibility. Article: Dividend payout analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PepsiCo from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert Pohlad bought 184,646 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.28 per share, for a total transaction of $23,686,388.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 433,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,546,394.52. This represents a 74.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $4,053,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,435,988.85. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. is a global food and beverage company whose products include soft drinks, sports drinks, snacks and packaged foods. Its brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Quaker. The company's business spans the development, marketing, manufacturing and distribution of beverages and convenient foods. Its products reach consumers through retail stores, restaurants, food-service providers and other sales channels. Formed in 1965 through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo is headquartered in Purchase, New York, and serves consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

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