Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,476 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 3.52% of Anteris Technologies Global worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

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Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

AVR stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.65. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anteris Technologies Global

In related news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 558,633 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,580,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,633,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,393,174.80. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight bought 11,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,190. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,178,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVR. Wall Street Zen raised Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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