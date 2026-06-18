Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $28,900,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,144,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,281,921. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,604.67. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock worth $2,832,086. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Key Jazz Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Article: Jazz Pharma, AbCellera ink antibody deal worth up to $876 million

Jazz announced a major research collaboration and licensing deal with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell engaging multispecific antibodies for cancer, including solid tumors. The agreement could be worth up to roughly $820 million to $876 million per drug if milestones are achieved, signaling a potentially meaningful new pipeline opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Article: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Delivers Extensive Late-Breaking Data at SLEEP 2026

Jazz also released extensive late-breaking data at SLEEP 2026 showing real-world benefits of Xywav in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, including evidence of improved patient outcomes and possible cardiometabolic benefits linked to reduced sodium exposure. That supports the company’s commercial franchise and may reinforce confidence in a core revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: A director disclosed a planned sale of 1,157 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can sometimes attract attention, the small size and scheduled nature make it unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Article: SEC filing for director sale

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $226.93 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $243.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11,340.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.06.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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