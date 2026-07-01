Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,383 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,259 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mirion Technologies worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,491 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,017,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,139,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 167,454 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 255,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

MIR stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 179.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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