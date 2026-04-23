Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Flowco worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flowco by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 1,206,020 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Flowco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 283,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Flowco by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowco by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,770,917 shares of the company's stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FLOC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Flowco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flowco from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowco news, Director Jonathan B. Fairbanks sold 7,800,000 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,204,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,224,867.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,309.12. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,073,890 shares of company stock worth $192,265,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Flowco Price Performance

FLOC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 10,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Flowco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

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