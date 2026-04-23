Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,128 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of FormFactor worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in FormFactor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,187 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $706,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,069.16. This trade represents a 42.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This trade represents a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial downgraded FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 0.9%

FORM stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 111,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,882. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $152.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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