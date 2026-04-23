Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,259 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Boise Cascade worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,171 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts: Sign Up

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 11,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,016. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Boise Cascade from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boise Cascade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boise Cascade wasn't on the list.

While Boise Cascade currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here