Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Itron worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Stock Down 1.5%

ITRI stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,727. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.51 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $26,444.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $913,951.08. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $338,885.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,275 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,938. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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