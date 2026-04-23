Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,056 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,171,295.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $755,790.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,717,080. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 329,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 513.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

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