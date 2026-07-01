Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,682 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,641 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $123,403,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,173,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.16 and a 200 day moving average of $307.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $389.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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