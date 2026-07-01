Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,715 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $243,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $183,110,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Report on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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