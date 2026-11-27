Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,964 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 197,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,575 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $92,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,349.20. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $297,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,003.06. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,774 shares of company stock worth $474,254. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $117.47.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses. Its offerings include fresh and frozen foods, dry groceries, beverages, and foodservice supplies. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent and chain restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, and convenience retailers. Through its distribution businesses, including Performance Foodservice, Vistar, and Core-Mark, it provides products and services tailored to foodservice and convenience-store operators.

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