Permit Capital LLC Trims Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Permit Capital LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 4.3% of Permit Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 312 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $511.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $422.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.71. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $602.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital to $495.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total value of $396,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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