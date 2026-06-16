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Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires Shares of 1,930 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD opened a new position in Eli Lilly, buying 1,930 shares valued at about $2.07 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Eli Lilly reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $8.55 versus estimates of $6.97 and revenue of $19.8 billion, up 55.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on LLY, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $1,227.74, though some recent commentary has raised valuation concerns.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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