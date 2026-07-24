Perseverance Asset Management International Has $150.90 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Perseverance Asset Management International raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1,453.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 417,771 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 16.6% of Perseverance Asset Management International's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $150,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the first quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 910,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $307,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13,094.5% during the 1st quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 240,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 238,712 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13,094.3% during the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 240,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,288,000 after acquiring an additional 238,709 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $427.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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