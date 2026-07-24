Perseverance Asset Management International Has $195.23 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Perseverance Asset Management International lessened its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,290,334 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 21.5% of Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perseverance Asset Management International owned about 1.26% of H World Group worth $195,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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