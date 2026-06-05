Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,780 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,780 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 230,633 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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