PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 31,471 Amcor PLC $AMCR

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amcor by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amcor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company's revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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