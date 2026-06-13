Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 311,163 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 47,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 138,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 2,485,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $61,897,000 after buying an additional 1,750,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE PFE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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