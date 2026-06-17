Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1,250.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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