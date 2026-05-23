Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 205,305 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here