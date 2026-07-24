Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 13,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $463,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Reuters article

The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Motley Fool article

Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Kalkine Media article

Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Negative Sentiment: Separately, policy risk remains a concern after reports that the Trump administration is considering steep tariffs on generic drugs, which could increase pressure across the pharmaceutical sector. Bloomberg article

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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