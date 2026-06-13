Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,796,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,609,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pfizer worth $492,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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